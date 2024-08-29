Transfer latest: Portsmouth handed double boost in their pursuit of Leicester defender
Foxes boss Steve Cooper has revealed he is open to letting the 20-year-old leave the King Power Stadium on loan if it guarantees the youngster more playing time.
Meanwhile, Bristol City - who were deemed rivals for the defender’s signature - appear to be closing in on their main defensive target. According to Bristol Live, the Robins are increasingly confident of landing Burnley defender Luke McNally on a permanent deal, with a deal for the £3m-rated Irishman set to be struck.
The same report claims Nelson was an ‘insurance policy’ if City failed to reach an agreement on McNally, who is a former Oxford United team-mate of Pompey boss John Mousinho.
The Blues remain keen on strengthening their central defensive options ahead of Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline. That has seen them maintain a long-standing interest in Ipswich centre-half George Edmundson. A keenness in Sydney FC defender Hayden Matthews looks to have come too late in the window. Meanwhile, former Newcastle defender Paul Dummett has also been linked, but is the wrong profile of player Pompey want to recruit.
Nelson, who made five Championship appearances for Leicester last season and is yet to appear under Cooper this term, looks a viable option at this late stage.
And Pompey are sure to be encouraged by the noises coming from the King Power, with Cooper revealing that he has a decision to make on some of his young, emerging players in the hours ahead.
After sanctioning Amani Richards’ season-long loan to Exeter, Cooper said: ‘We have some really good young players that we have to make decisions on. Playing time is the most important thing for youth development. As hard as it is to let them go, game-time is important. Sometimes I’ve let players out to my detriment, but that’s about developing.’
