Transfer latest: Portsmouth promotion rivals set to lose key man as Middlesbrough deliver transfer blow to big-spending Ipswich Town - Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town updates

Matt Crooks. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Millers time for Boro as Ipswich dealt blow

Middlesbrough are closing on in on a deal for Rotherham’s Matt Crooks.

That will see a blow delivered to Pompey rival’s promotion hopes after their relegation from the Championship.

And it will also be a disappointment for big-spending Ipswich Town, who’ve seen several moves for the 27-year-old rebuffed.

Boro boss Neil Warnock told Yorkshire Live a deal for Crooks is in the offing.

He said: ‘We’re quite close at the minute to getting a couple over the line this week.

‘Crooks is one we’ve been talking about, but there’s a couple more we’ve been talking about too.

‘If we can get a couple over the line, we’ll be delighted.’

Cotts spending vow

Steve Cotterill believes Shrewsbury will have to spend wisely over the rest of the transfer window.

Cotterill has brought in six players so far this summer, and the Shrews have looked to be competitive in their chase for players as they rebuild under the former Pompey boss.

But Cotterill told the Shropshire Star he will now have to be prudent moving forward.

He said: ‘There are free transfers out there which you try to attack first, once you attack those – or nominal fees – where can you go then?

‘Then you're in the market of 'is there any money to buy anyone?' then you're in for loans or people still left out there.

‘Sometimes they are still out there because maybe they want too much money and we can't afford to do that.

‘We still have money available to us but we have to make sure we not only spend that on the right players, but spend it wisely.’

Owls Bannan mystery

Barry Bannan’s Sheffield Wednesday future is shrouded in doubt over talk of a £1m release clause in his contract.

Sky Sports have reported the Owls skipper can leave for the seven-figure fee after his side’s relegation to League One, with Swansea City and Brentford interested.

But Bannan told Yorkshire Live his contract doesn’t contain a release clause, after signing new two-year terms in January.

Bannan said of a clause in his deal in April: ‘No. It will be down to whatever happens.

‘My goal is to keep the team in the league and stay for my two years.

‘If we are relegated, it will be down to the club to decide on how they are going to deal with things going forward next season.

‘I have signed two years and I want to honour my two years. Whatever happens, happens. We will see.’

