Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey welcomed Isaac Hayden to Fratton Park on Friday as the Newcastle midfielder became their second signing of the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old wasn’t registered in time to feature against Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

But as a much-changed Blues team exited the competition after a limp display at Adams Park, focus shifted once again to the need to bring in extra reinforcements and greater depth for the Championship survival battle that lies ahead over the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Fratton faithful will be desperate to know what’s next for Pompey as they look to strengthen further. They’ll also be keeping a close eye on what their rivals are planning, with 24 days of the window still remaining.

Here’s what else is happening in the Championship transfer-wise.

Hull closing in on deal for Brazilian

Hull are apparently working on a deal to bring Brazilian playmaker Lincoln to the MKM Stadium.

Turkish outlet Ajansspor are reporting that Tigers owner Acun Ilicali is closing in on a deal that will see the Fenerbahce ace swap the Super Lig with a loan move to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The €4.0m-rated attacker, who can play through the middle or on the wing, hasn’t featured for Jose Mourinho’s side this season as he’s been on loan at Red Bull Bragantino in his homeland.

There, the 26-year-old registered three goals and two assists in 28 games before returning to Istanbul last month. But now he could be on the move once more, with Hull keen to bring him to Humberside.

The Tigers are currently 22nd in the Championship table on 23 points - a place behind Pompey on goal difference.

Oxford United snap up Chelsea youngster on loan

Oxford United have completed a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Alex Matos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 20-year-old has joined the U’s until the end of the season in a deal similar to the one that saw him feature for Huddersfield over the second half of last term. There, the former Norwich youngster featured 17 times for the Terriers but was unable to help them stave off the threat of relegation.

This season, Matos has been operating at Premier League 2 level, having been unable to break his way in Enzo Maresco’s first-team plans. The England Under-20 international has featured just twice for the Stamford Bridge senior team since moving from Carrow Road in 2023.

Oxford boss Gary Rowett told the U’s website: ‘Alex has a great pedigree as a player and I was impressed with what he showed last season at Huddersfield.

‘There’s a huge hunger in the player to come in and succeed and that’s a mentality that is exciting to work with as head coach. He will offer something different to us which is important to ensure we have many different options. I’m looking forward to working with him straight away to see how he can enhance the midfield and the team.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oxford sit 17th in the Championship table, five points above the relegation zone.

New Blackburn signing Dion Sanderson | Getty Images

Blackburn sign Birmingham defender

Promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers have added centre-back Dion Sanderson to their ranks ahead of their game against Pompey on Wednesday night.

The much-travelled defender has moved to Ewood Park on loan from Birmingham, where he’s reunited with former Blues boss John Eustace.

The 25-year-old has featured just twice for Birmingham in League One in 2024-25, having made 37 Championship appearances for the club last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Wolves youngster Sanderson counts QPR, Sunderland and Cardiff among his former clubs, having spent loan spells at all three.

Pompey head to Ewood Park on Wednesday having acquired just seven points from a possible 39 on the road this season. Blackburn - who are also being linked with Plymouth midfielder Adam Forshaw - have secured 23 points from 13 home game this term but head into their FA Cup game with Middlesbrough today without a win in five games.