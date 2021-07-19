Transfer latest: Sheffield Wednesday out to beat Blackpool and Cardiff City to defender as Brentford aim to pip Aston Villa to deal for Portsmouth rival's starlet, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town updates

Owls in the Hunt

Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign former Bristol City defender Jack Hunt according to reports.

The Owls are keen on the 30-year-old who is a free agent after leaving Ashton Gate last month.

Cardiff and Blackpool are both also said to be keen on the right-back, but Football Insider say it’s Wednesday leading the way in the chase for Hunt’s signature, who was one of 11 players released by Nigel Pearson at the Championship club.

Bees want Dons deal

Brentford are leading the chase for AFC Wimbledon’s highly-touted young keeper Matthew Cox.

Cox is set to play for the Dons as they take on Kingstonian in a warm-up tomorrow night, amid speculation over his future.

Jack Hunt. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have also been linked with the 18-year-old, who has yet to play a senior game with the League One side who was part of Chelsea’s academy before signing a pro deal with Wimbledon on his 17th birthday.

Blacks Cats on prowl for striker

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths.

Lee Johnson is desperate for fire power up front after losing top scorer Charlie Wyke to Wigan.

And, according to The Sun, Griffiths could be an option with the 30-year-old’s future up in the air with the Scottish giants under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Cod Army boss’ wait to add to Fleet

Simon Grayson believes he may have to be patient over further transfer recruits.

The Fleetwood boss has signed six players this summer, but Grayson, whose side entertain Pompey on the opening day of the League One season, may have to play a waiting game over further deals.

He told the Fleetwood Weekly News: ‘We’ve done a lot of work prior to the end of last season, knowing who was going to be out of contract and where we were going with stuff.

‘All I really do, between myself, James Wallace, the rest of my staff and Ian Miller, who is helping the recruitment department, is identify players we want to sign and then move them onto Steve Curwood, the CEO, to do all the finances of every deal.

‘Some get done quicker than others and some don’t. It’s just the way that negotiations take place.

‘If someone had said to me last season we would have four or five in place for pre-season, I would be more than happy knowing what could potentially still be coming in over the next few weeks as well.’

