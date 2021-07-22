Clubs throughout the division will be aiming to strengthen ahead of the curtain-raiser on Saturday, August 7.

Here’s the latest transfer news from Pompey’s third-tier rivals.

Coulson closing in on Ipswich move

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ipswich continue their eye-catching recruitment drive as they close in on the loan capture of Hayden Coulson.

The versatile left-sided player looks set to join Paul Cook's side for the season from Middlesbrough.

Coulson, 23, made 15 Championship appearances for Boro last campaign.

However, he's been deemed surplus to requirements by Neil Warnock and will look for regular game-time at Ipswich.

The Portman Road outfit have already made eight signings, including former Pompey target Joe Pigott and MK Dons' Scott Fraser.

League One rivals Sunderland were also linked with Coulson.

Johnson’s sleepless Sunderland nights

Speaking of Sunderland, manager Lee Johnson admitted he's having 'sleepless nights' as his summer signing spree continues to stall.

The Black Cats are preparing for a fourth season in League One and are looking to revamp their squad.

However, so far only three new faces in Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield), Corry Evans (Blackburn) and Callum Doyle (Man City) have arrived.

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 friendly draw with non-league York on Wednesday evening.

Johnson confessed he's not comfortable with his current squad and wants up to six additions.

He said: ‘I think we need a few, to be honest.

'If you gave me six, I'd take six. I'd take four if they were high quality.

‘I wouldn't say I'm comfortable - I'm having sleepless nights, that's for sure.

‘What I am comfortable with is that we are working extremely hard in the background.

‘It's a tough division this year and you have to have the quality, but at the moment we are a bit short.’

Rotherham to lose key man – but will net seven-figure fee

Rotherham are set to be handed a huge blow ahead of their League One return as Matt Crooks finalises his move to Middlesbrough.

The midfielder is currently away with Boro at their south west training camp, according to the Teeside Gazette, and have agreed a fee with the Millers.

Crooks has proved a key player for Rotherham and scored seven goals in 42 games as they were relegated from the Championship last season.

The Rotherham Advertiser reports Paul Warne's set will receive more than £1m for the ex-Rangers man.

Donny triallists told to be patient

Doncaster will continue to run the rule over a number of triallists when they face Premier League outfit Newcastle United in pre-season action on Friday.

The likes of ex-Spurs striker Shayon Harrison, former Derby County forward Cameron Cresswell and Louis Reed - who made 20 appearances for Peterborough in their promotion-winning campaign last term - are currently trying to win deals at the Keepmoat.

However, manager Richie Wellens admits he needs players to depart before he can sign any of the free agents.

He told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘The position we’re in if we’re being brutally honest is we can’t do anything until we get people out.

'Triallists have to be aware that we can’t really do anything. Louis Reed and a couple of the trialists are going to have to be patient with us.