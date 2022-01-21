The former Blue has penned a six-month loan deal with Woking in the National League, after an underwhelming spell with the Cobblers.

In 27 appearances for Jon Brady’s side, Kambamba scored only once – during a 2-1 EFL Trophy defeat to Brighton under-21s.

And he’ll now have the chance to reignite his career in English football with the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old won’t be remembered too vividly for his time on the south coast after signing an 18-month contract at Fratton Park in January 2017.

Kabamba arrived from Hampton and Richmond Borough alongside Jamal Lowe, but, unlike the now Bournemouth man, failed to make an impact for Pompey.

And after making six appearances for the club, while failing to score. .

During his time under Paul Cook then Kenny Jackett, he was shipped out on loan to Colchester and Aldershot, before his release in July 2018.

He then immediately joined Havant and Waterlooville for a season, before spells at Hartlepool and Kilmarnock.

Despite dropping down a division this month, Kabamba seems pleased with his loan move to non-league football – after posting a message to his new club on Twitter.

His post read: ‘Happy to be on loan to Woking until the end of the season, can't wait to get started! NK18.’

Woking will now be hoping the arrival of the former Pompey man will kick-start their season, with the club currently sitting in 14th position in the National League table.

