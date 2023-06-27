The defender has signed a two-year deal with the Seasiders following his departure from Shrewsbury. He is the League One new-boy’s second signing of the transfer window after they completed a deal for former Charlton midfielder Albie Morgan.

According to new Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, Blackpool saw of some stiff competition to land the 28-year-old.

But with the link with a move to Fratton Park quickly quashed, Pompey were not one of the club’s vying for Pennington’s signature.

Nevertheless, Critchley is delighted to land a player who was voted Shrewsbury’s players’ player of the season last term.

He told the Blackpool Gazette: ‘Matthew is a player I have been aware of for a number of years and I am delighted we have beaten off significant competition from other clubs for his signature.

‘After a successful spell at Shrewsbury where he won the Players’ Player of the Season award last year, we feel we have signed an established player at this level with the potential to improve further.’

Pennington made 113 appearances for the Shrews, who appointed former Pompey favourite Matt Taylor as their new manager on Monday.

Former Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington has joined Blackpool Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Blackpool have the option of another 12 months on his agreed two-year deal.

The Seasiders have also announced the signing of Rochdale keeper Richard O’Donnell on a one-year deal.

Overhaul at Posh continues as star man moves on

The overhaul of Peterborough’s squad has continued following star midfielder Jack Taylor’s big-money move to Ipswich.

The highly-rated 25-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Portman Road for an undisclosed fee.

Reports had suggested the Championship side had forked out £1.5m for the Republic of Ireland man who joined from Barnet for £500,00 in 2019.

However, in a video posted on Twitter, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insisted the fee was much higher, without providing an actual figure.

He also lambasted other second-tier sides for missing out on the chance to land Taylor.

MacAnthony said: ‘He (Taylor) is one of the best young centre midfielders outside of the Premier League and he will propel Ipswich on a Premier League promotion push… To all the rest of the Championship, you’ve f***** up again, like with the Ivan Toney deal when you could have come in and you didn’t.’

Taylor joins the likes of Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward in leaving Posh following their defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in last season’s play-off semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Josh Knight, Frankie Kent, Oliver Norburn, Dan Butler, Jeando Fuchs, Ben Thompson, Joe Tomlinson, Christy Pym have all been placed on the transfer list.

Posh announced the signing of Barnet midfielder Ryan De Havilland for an undisclosed fee shortly after Taylor’s departure was confirmed.

They have also signed former Bradford loanee and Huddersfield defender Romoney Crichlow on a free transfer.

Friend handed Gas trial

Pompey’s opening-day-of-the-season opponents, Bristol Rovers, have handed experienced defender George Friend a trial.

The left-sided former Birmingham and Middlesbrough ace was present as the Gas reported back for pre-season training on Monday.

It’s believed he has a week to impress Rovers boss Joey Barton following his release by Brum this month.

