Managers up and down the country will be looking to move on their fringe players to make way for new faces.

Pompey most certainly fit into this category, with Danny Cowley looking to reshape his squad for the second half of the season.

And the former Lincoln boss could have his eyes on a number of Championship players who have struggled for game time this term – if he is able to free up funds and space at Fratton Park.

Admittedly a few names in this list have been hampered with injury issues this season, but could look to gain precious minutes on-loan this winter.

Nevertheless, click through the pages to view the out-of-favour and recently returned players who Pompey could snap up next month.

A message from the Editor, Mark WaldronYou can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 14p a day.

1. Alex Pearce - Millwall Position: CB 2021/22 Appearances: 1 Clean sheets: 1 (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Steve Cook - AFC Bournemouth Position: CB 2021/22 Appearances: 4 Clean sheets: 0 (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Alfie Jones - Hull City Position: CB 2021/22 Appearances: 7 Clean sheets: 1 (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Grant Hall - Middlesbrough Position: CB 2021/22 Appearances: 8 Clean sheets: 1 (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales