In an article by The Daily Record, an English third-tier side were reportedly hoping to strike a deal for the centre-back.

But despite the 28-year-old ticking a number of the Blues’ transfer boxes, Cowley admitted to The News he knows little about the defender.

The former Lincoln boss has been keeping an eye on potential January targets in recent weeks by sending scouts to games at home and abroad.

And with a new defender high on the 43-year-old’s transfer window wishlist, there had been thoughts the Blues could have been the unnamed club to open talks with the Well defender.

The former Livingston man’s contract is set to expire at the end of this season, which opens the door for either a cut-price deal with Motherwell next month or a free transfer in the summer.

If the defender were to move south of the border, it would be his first experience in English football after playing the entirety of career in Scotland for clubs such as Clyde, Queen’s Park and Airdieonians.

An unnamed League One club have reportedly opened talks with Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Although it’s unlikely Lamie will walk through the doors of Fratton Park next month, the club are still actively pursuing recruits across the backline.