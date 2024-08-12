Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are not looking to advance a move for Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle.

The Blues have been linked with a bid to bring in the 22-year-old, as they aim to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window.

The News understands John Mousinho is a fan of the man who spent last season on loan with Stoke City in the Championship.

But the sizeable wages Cundle commands would likely be beyond Pompey’s reach, as they finish their summer recruitment,

The former Swansea and Plymouth loanee spent the second half of last season with Stoke on a temporary deal, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals for the Potters. That was after starting the campaign with the Pilgrims, where he netted five goals in 27 appearances.

Cundle has stated his immediate future is unclear with the Premier League side, after being linked with a £2m permanent move to the bet365 Stadium in January.

The Warrington man has featured under Gary O’Neil in pre-season and has indicated he would love the chance to feature in the Premier League next term.

But Cundle has made just four league appearances for Wolves, since being handed his debut in the Carabao Cup against Reading five years ago.

Pompey are still in the market for new additions, after bringing in nine new faces so far this summer.

Mousinho had indicated he expects more activity before the summer window deadline on August 30, but doesn’t anticipate any further activity before tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with Millwall.