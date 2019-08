So The News decided to take a look at the transfer values of other ex-youngsters including the likes of Mason Mount and Marlon Pack. Are you surprised by the value of some of these players?

1. Adam Webster Joined the blues at age 12, he made 67 appearances before moving to Ipswich for 750k. He joined Bristol City for initial 3.5m in 2018 and made a 20m switch to Brighton in August of this year Alex Davidson/Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Asmir Begovic The Bosnia international signed with Pompey in 2003 and made 11 appearances. He signed for Stoke for 3.25m in 2010, before making an 8m move to Chelsea. He signed for Bournemouth for a fee of around 10.35m in 2017. Steve Reid JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Conor Chaplin Fan favourite and member of the Pompey team that were crowned League Two champions in 2016/17. He moved to Championship side Barnsley in July for a fee rumoured to be 1m. JPIMedia JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

4. Dan Butler He came through the ranks at Pompey and made 48 appearances between 2012 and 2015. He's only moved for free transfers. According to Transfermarkt his market value is 90k. Bluepitch Media / Joe Pepler Freelance Buy a Photo

