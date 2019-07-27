Have your say

THE summer transfer window is well underway with clubs swooping for signings and transfer sagas stretching on for weeks.

Pompey have been active so far snapping up the likes of Marcus Harness from Burton and Ross McCrorie on loan from Rangers.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

But with the League One season only a week away, how long do clubs have left to do business?

Here’s what you need to know:

When does transfer window close for League One clubs?

Pompey and their rivals still have a few weeks in order to strengthen and bring in extra players, with the transfer window not slamming shut until September.

The deadline day for League One and League Two clubs is Monday, September 2 at 5pm.

It is later this year due to August 31 – the traditional last day of the transfer window – being on a Saturday.

When is deadline day for Championship clubs?

Wigan Athletic have been linked with a move for one of Pompey’s prized possessions - Jamal Lowe – for much of the summer.

But how long do they have left to complete a deal for the winger?

Unlike League One and League Two, Championship clubs only have until 5pm on August 8 to make signings – the same deadline as Premier League sides.

So the Jamal Lowe saga should end up being resolved in just under a fortnight, one way or another.

Why do they have different deadlines?

Last season the deadline for the summer transfer window was the same for all clubs in the EFL – with Championship, League One and League Two clubs having to make all permanent signings by Thursday, August 9, 2018, however the loan window remained open until August 31.

This system has been scrapped for the 2019/2020 season.

However earlier this year EFL clubs voted to have a split deadline, with the transfer window for Championship clubs shutting completely on the Thursday before the Premier League season begins – so August 8 this year – but with a later deadline for League One and League Two clubs.