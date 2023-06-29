News you can trust since 1877
Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Pompey, Wigan, Stevenage & Peterborough announce signings: gallery

Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with seven new arrivals announced by the club already.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

Exeter left-back Jack Sharpes is the latest new addition to the Blues’ ranks, after he signed a two-year deal on Wednesday.

He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

There’s more to come, too, as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.

But how does those current seven signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.

From left: Curtis Davies, Jack Sparkes, Ben Thompson and Archie Collins

1. League One deals done

From left: Curtis Davies, Jack Sparkes, Ben Thompson and Archie Collins Photo: Getty Images

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

2. Barnsley: 1 new signing

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed).

3. Blackpool: 3 new signings

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed). Photo: Tom Dulat

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).

4. Bolton: 4 new signings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump

