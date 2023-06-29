Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with seven new arrivals announced by the club already.

Exeter left-back Jack Sharpes is the latest new addition to the Blues’ ranks, after he signed a two-year deal on Wednesday.

He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

There’s more to come, too, as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.

But how does those current seven signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.

League One deals done

Barnsley: 1 new signing Kacper Lopata (Woking, free).

Blackpool: 3 new signings Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed).

Bolton: 4 new signings Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).