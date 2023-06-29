Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Pompey, Wigan, Stevenage & Peterborough announce signings: gallery
Exeter left-back Jack Sharpes is the latest new addition to the Blues’ ranks, after he signed a two-year deal on Wednesday.
He joins Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.
There’s more to come, too, as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.
But how does those current seven signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?
Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.