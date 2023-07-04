Pompey fans have enjoyed an eye-catching start to this summer’s transfer window, with nine new arrivals announced before the Blues jetted off to Spain for a warm-weather training camp.

Over a busy weekend, winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by Pompey on Saturday evening, after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.

And his signing was quickly followed by that of Australia striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee on Sunday morning.

Neither had little time to settle into their new surroundings at Fratton Park as both joined the rest of the Blues first-team squad on a flight to Malaga.

But as they get to know their new team-mates ahead of a seventh season in League One, what other clubs have been busy integrating new players into their respective set-ups?

Here’s all the League One deals completed to date.

1 . Collage Maker-04-Jul-2023-11-49-AM-4981.jpg From Left: Adam Montgomery, Ethan Chislett, Kusini Yengi and Jamal Blackman Photo: Getty Images and Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2 . Barnsley: 1 new signing Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool: 4 new signings Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed). Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

4 . Bolton: 4 new signings Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales