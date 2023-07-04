News you can trust since 1877
Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth and Port Vale lead the way while Wigan get serious: gallery

Pompey fans have enjoyed an eye-catching start to this summer’s transfer window, with nine new arrivals announced before the Blues jetted off to Spain for a warm-weather training camp.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Over a busy weekend, winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by Pompey on Saturday evening, after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.

And his signing was quickly followed by that of Australia striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee on Sunday morning.

Neither had little time to settle into their new surroundings at Fratton Park as both joined the rest of the Blues first-team squad on a flight to Malaga.

But as they get to know their new team-mates ahead of a seventh season in League One, what other clubs have been busy integrating new players into their respective set-ups?

Here’s all the League One deals completed to date.

From Left: Adam Montgomery, Ethan Chislett, Kusini Yengi and Jamal Blackman

1. Collage Maker-04-Jul-2023-11-49-AM-4981.jpg

From Left: Adam Montgomery, Ethan Chislett, Kusini Yengi and Jamal Blackman Photo: Getty Images and Portsmouth FC

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

2. Barnsley: 1 new signing

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed).

3. Blackpool: 4 new signings

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed). Photo: Tom Dulat

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).

4. Bolton: 4 new signings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump

