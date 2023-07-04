Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth and Port Vale lead the way while Wigan get serious: gallery
Over a busy weekend, winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by Pompey on Saturday evening, after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.
And his signing was quickly followed by that of Australia striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee on Sunday morning.
Neither had little time to settle into their new surroundings at Fratton Park as both joined the rest of the Blues first-team squad on a flight to Malaga.
But as they get to know their new team-mates ahead of a seventh season in League One, what other clubs have been busy integrating new players into their respective set-ups?
Here’s all the League One deals completed to date.