Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth confirm ninth summer signing: gallery
Winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by the Blues on Saturday evening after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.
His arrival was quickly followed by Australian striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old was announced on Sunday morning as he penned a two-year contract with a club option of a further 12 months.
The duo now join Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.
But how do those current nine signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?
Here’s a look at what the Blues’ third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.