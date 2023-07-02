News you can trust since 1877
Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth confirm ninth summer signing: gallery

Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with nine new arrivals announced by the club already.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

Winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by the Blues on Saturday evening after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.

His arrival was quickly followed by Australian striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old was announced on Sunday morning as he penned a two-year contract with a club option of a further 12 months.

The duo now join Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

But how do those current nine signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what the Blues’ third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.

From left: Curtis Davies, Jack Sparkes, Ben Thompson and Archie Collins

1. League One deals done

From left: Curtis Davies, Jack Sparkes, Ben Thompson and Archie Collins

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

2. Barnsley: 1 new signing

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed).

3. Blackpool: 4 new signings

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed).

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).

4. Bolton: 4 new signings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).

