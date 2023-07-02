Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with nine new arrivals announced by the club already.

Winger Gavin Whyte was unveiled by the Blues on Saturday evening after he penned a three-year deal following his Cardiff departure.

His arrival was quickly followed by Australian striker Kusini Yengi, who made the move from Western Sydney Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The duo now join Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson and Jack Sparkes in making the move to Fratton Park as Pompey look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

But how do those current nine signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what the Blues’ third-tier rivals have been up to so far the transfer window.

1 . League One deals done From left: Curtis Davies, Jack Sparkes, Ben Thompson and Archie Collins Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Barnsley: 1 new signing Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool: 4 new signings Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale, undisclosed), Oliver Norburn (Peterborough, undisclosed). Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

4 . Bolton: 4 new signings Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales