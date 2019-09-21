Travesty of a football match ... Unintelligent football ... Kenny please leave now: What the fans said about Wycombe 1 Portsmouth 0

Pompey fans didn't hold back in airing their views on the team's latest setback, a 1-0 loss at Wycombe.

Manager Kenny Jackett came in for plenty of criticism after the game as Blues fans called for change said the start to the season - which has left them 20th in League One - was simply not good enough.

Here's a selection of what fans were saying on Twitter and Facebook about the defeat.

Dave Bowers: KJ has a good track record at this level; but Jose Mourinho has a good track record at top level and isn’t in a job - the game moves on. If you don’t move with it, you’re yesterday’s man.

Jim Bonner: Rule number one of business is to keep your customers happy and right now they're irate. When business is that bad you have to make a change surely? There can be no more defending this.

Ian Darke: Travesty of a football match at Wycombe. Totally devoid of quality. Wycombe won’t care. Pompey with big problems.

Andy Collins: Unintelligent football Trying to play Wycombe at their own game They are masters we are not. Crying out for quick passing football.

Marlon Neil: Enough is enough. Losing Clark and Lowe has highlighted his inability to manage this football club. They got him out of jail on many occasions last season. Let’s get someone in that’s knows what they’re doing.

Phil Hayman: Kenny please leave now!!! You have bought a striker who scored 26 goals last season and your playing him up front on his own he won’t score if he’s not getting the service. You have no clue on your plan A,B or C.

James Foot: I can not remember too many games under Jackett where I have come out of a game thinking, "What a performance!"..

