Gavin Bazunu is again absent for Pompey's pre-season friendly at the Hawks, Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

And there are a host of other free agents on the bench for the Blues at Westleigh Park (3pm kick-off).

So far, ex-Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh, former Lincoln defender Sam Habergham and Ryan Leak – previously with Wolves – have been identified.

The Fratton faithful get glimpses of summer signings Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson and Ryan Tunnicliffe, who all start for Danny Cowley’s side.

However, Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu is again not involved.

The keeper also didn’t feature in the first friendly of the summer at QPR on Wednesday – a 2-1 loss behind closed doors.

Instead, Alex Bass lines up between the posts.

Sean Raggett is also not named on the bench, while Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Liam Vincent are all confirmed to be out injured.

The latter has travelled but is currently in a protective boot.