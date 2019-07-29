Tributes are being paid to two Pompey players of the 1950s.

Brian Carter died on Sunday, July 20 in Weymouth, Dorset at the age of 80 and Sammy Chapman died last Wednesday, July 24 at the age of 81 in Wombourne, Staffs.

Chapman made 58 appearances scoring 11 goals for the Blues between 1958 and 1961. Carter appeared 51 times across the same period.

Carter was recommended by former player Freddie Forward to Pompey when turning out for Weymouth as a 17-year-old.

The half-back had the choice of a switch to Fratton Park or Wolves but opted to move along the coast and eventually made his debut in March 1958 in a Southern Floodlight Challenge Cup semi-final win against Watford.

Carter went on to partner the legendary Jimmy Dickinson the same season - including in the challenge cup final win at Reading.

The next season proved a tough one at the highest level with Carter making nine appearances as he side dropped out of the top flight after 32 years.

Carter played more frequently the next campaign in the second tier before his side were relegated to Division Three in 1961, before he left for Bristol Rovers and later Bath City where he turned out with ex-Pompey pair Len Phillips and Pat Neil.

Irishman Chapman cost a fee of £8,000 when Mansfield’s top scorer moved to Fratton Park in 1958 and was part of the side who won the Division Three championship in the 1961-62 season.

Chapman made history when appearing alongside Norman Uprichard and Derek Dougan - the first time a trio of Northern Ireland players had turned out for the club.

He was named in the preliminary squad for his country for the World Cup the same year, before being left out of the final 17 who travelled to Sweden.

Chapman only appeared four times as Pompey were relegated from the top flight, but he turned down a move to Tranmere and helped his team stay in the second tier the following campaign with a run of results after switching to wing-half.

He rejoined Mansfield in 1961 and later helped them to promotion from Division Four as skipper in the 1963-64 season, later managing Wolves in two spells.

Pompey stalwart and football historian Barry Harris said: ‘They were both decent players who served the club with professionalism and commitment.’