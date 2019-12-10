Have your say

Pompey fans have been paying tribute to Jim Smith, who has passed away at the age of 79.

The man affectionately known as ‘The Bald Eagle’ oversaw the Blues from June 1991 until February 1995.

Jim Smith at the Oxford v Pompey game at the Kassam Stadium in 2017

He led Pompey to the 1992 FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool – a season that also saw the likes of Darren Anderton, Kit Symons and Andy Awford become first-team regulars.

Smith also acted as Harry Redknapp’s assistant and helped the club reach the top flight after winning the Division One title in 2002-03.

The former Birmingham, Oxford, QPR and Derby boss remained fondly remembered by all those associated with Fratton Park.

And that’s reflected in the number of comments shared on social media, with The News on Facebook and on portsmouth.co.uk as fans mourn his passing.

Here’s some of those tributes that have been pouring in…

Steve Bone: I’m stunned to hear Jim Smith, ex-Pompey manager, has died.

What a character and what a manager. Gave Pompey fans some great times.

Jordan Cross: When I started on the Pompey beat in earnest, Jim Smith was the first senior figure to make time for me.

He continued to do so until he finally left Fratton Park in 2004 and beyond.

I was in awe when I first interviewed him in pre-season at Woodbury Park.

I crammed his autobiography before I sat down with him.

He could tell and complimented me - I was elated.

Ghostwriting his column was a privilege and a weekly highlight in my early days at The News.

Jim Smith is the man who gave me some of my happiest days as a Pompey fan and happiest days as a Pompey reporter.

Fly high Bald Eagle.

Peter Walsh: A terrific character and manager who served our club well in the 90s, and noughties with Arry… taking us to a replay in the FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool and to the "Premiership with Arry and Jim". RIP Bald Eagle.

Anthony Knight: RIP Jim Smith… I’ll never forget our run to the semi final in 92… great manager for us… sad news.

Natalie Kirk: So sad, truly great man, brought great days to Portsmouth.

Neil Hadaway: Amazing man, great manger. Oh how we did rock back in the day.

Thanks for the memories u Pompey legend. RIP Jim. Aka The Bald Eagle.

Pete Tiffin: Pompey legend, sleep tight Jim, brought some great times. PUP.

Lee Bridgen: RIP Jim Smith, you took us so close on those few occasions some of the best performances by Pompey I have seen!!

For those memorise I’m internally grateful!

Jimmy Smith’s blue and white Army X.

Martin Neary: I was fortunate enough to meet this true gentleman.

RIP Jim, thank you for everything you gave Pompey.

John Tarling: Tragic, he was a bloody good manager. R.I.P. Jim Smith.

Glenn Mcguiness: Great manager remember the FA Cup run in 1992, great times. RIP Jim Smith.

Trevor Brown: the pompey legend Jim Smith has left the field.

Barrie Jenkins: What a great bloke, he will be sadly missed.

My thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

Andrew Moon: Very sorry to hear of Jim Smith’s passing.

First Pompey manager I remember. 1992 and 1993 such iconic sides, my thoughts are with his friends and family.

Sonja Keenan: Such a nice chap was the Bald Eagle.

Great Pompey times with Jim. RIP great man x.

Trisha Patten: RIP Jim, you are a legend, thank you for everything you have done for Pompey.

It is a very sad day for Portsmouth losing a great man and legend.

Matt Collins: Absolute legend and such a nice bloke. RIP you Pompey legend!

Martin Cardy: RIP Bald Eagle thanks for the amazing times, one of the best managers Pompey have ever had.

Paul A Hodgson: RIP Jim. You will be remembered as one of Pompey's great managers. Thank you.

Julie Binney: RIP Jim. Thank you for all you did for our club PUP x

Lorraine Wells: So sad to hear this news - surely one of our best managers.

Amazing atmospheres at Fratton Park with the ‘Harry and Jim’ song!

Thoughts are with his family x.

Graham Richard: Noooooo!!!!! that’s so sad. Really liked Jim… that cup run… and with Harry. Great bloke.

Fred Horn: What a great man and a Pompey legend. Will be missed.

Chris Dodd: RIP Jim. A forever legend @ FP.

Lou Formby: Totally gutted to hear this news. Such a Pompey legend! Thanks for the happy memories Jim.

Richard Brook: Two of the best seasons watching Pompey, great mix of youth and experience in that team.

Ian Limb: Arry and Jim..... Great times. The best year of footy I watched almost equalled by the Fa Cup run in 1992.

Best two seasons supporting Pompey and he was the common denominator. #rip #pfc

Mike A: RIP Jim, a true legend and forever in Portsmouth history. May god bless his soul. PUP

Julian Woolley: Very sad news indeed.

Rik May: So sad loved him as our manager and asst manager pup RIP xx

Adrian Thompson: RIP Jim. A proper football man, so many great memories and successes to thank him for. Blue Army!

Wesley Greenhalgh: The Bald Eagle. Rest in peace Jimmy.

Pete Ayling: What a great Guy he was, loved him at Pompey RIP.