Ronan Curtis, John Marquis and Tom Naylor are all available for Pompey’s League One clash with Gillingham.

The trio trained today as the Blues stepped up their preparations for the visit of Steve Evans’ side to Fratton Park.

And Curtis has been given permission to play by the Republic of Ireland, despite pulling out of their squad for forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

The winger picked up a hamstring injury on the eve of Saturday’s win at Doncaster Rovers.

Yet he was given the go ahead to resume training, after a scan earlier this week came back all clear.

Marquis bruised a toe in the visit to the Keepmoat Stadium, while Naylor had been suffering from a couple of knocks.

Yet both are fit and available for the game against the Gills.

Jackett said: ‘This week, we had a few miss (training on) Tuesday.

‘Ronan Curtis, obviously, has missed the start of the international week and last Saturday with a tight hamstring.

‘But he’s okay.

‘John Marquis and Tom Naylor have all been in the treatment room as well but are okay.

‘They trained this morning and are fit and available for Saturday, which is good news.

‘It’s a motivated squad looking forward to Saturday.’