Have your say

James Bolton is earmarked to make his Pompey return next week.

The right-back is being lined up to face Crawley in the Leasing.com Trophy at Fratton Park on Tuesday.

And Ryan Williams and Oli Hawkins could also be involved against the League Two outfit.

Bolton’s been restricted to just one substitute appearance since arriving on a free transfer from Shrewsbury.

The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury when coming off the bench in the Blues’ opening-day defeat to his former side.

Williams, meanwhile, has yet to don the star & crescent since returning to Fratton Park from Rotherham after picking up a quad problem during pre-season.

James Bolton. Picture: Simon Davies

Hawkins has also missed the opening six matches of the campaign – firstly with a back complaint before being hit by a foot setback.

And while the trio won’t be fit for the trip to Blackpool on Saturday, they could be involved against Crawley.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘We’ll be travelling up there with the same squad.

‘I would doubt James Bolton will be available and it’s more likely he’ll play againbst Tuesday.

‘That is more likely but I’ll make a decision tomorrow.

‘There are no injuries from Queens Park Rangers or no-one else added to the group.

‘Both Oli Hawkins and Ryan Williams are close to full fitness and may have some part to play next week and that is good to see.’

Lee Brown (Achilles) and Bryn Morris (groin) both remain sidelined, while Jack Whatmough continues his comeback for his long-term knee injury.