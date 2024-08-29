Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 19-year-old is ready to meet the Pompey fans and adapt to the English football life

Portsmouth’s new arrival Abdoulaye Kamara has spoken following his Fratton Park arrival, detailing how the ‘trust’ he felt with head coach John Mousinho was a driving force behind his decision to sign.

Kamara, 19, signed from German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund last week and was named on the bench for Pompey in their 2-2 away draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday. The defensive midfielder is also a product of the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up but arrives on the south coast in order play in a ‘fast-paced, intense and highly competitive’ league.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Guinean footballer said: “I’m delighted to be here at Pompey and everything has gone really smoothly for me so far. The discussions (with John Mousinho and Rich Hughes) went well and everything felt natural - they trust me and I trust them.

“They know what I’m looking for and have been very clear about what they expect from me. I know they will push me to my best and help me reach my potential.”

Kamara signed a four-year deal with the Blues for an undisclosed fee and is one of 14 new faces at the club. He is still yet to make his first senior league appearance but is hopeful that Pompey can provide the opportunity to help ‘kickstart’ his career.

“What drew me to this club is the opportunity for regular playing time and I’m looking to develop myself”, Kamara continued. “That’s important to me, as I need to kickstart my career – this is an opportunity for me to do just that.

“England isn’t far from France, so I won’t feel too out of place and I’ve already spent several years in Germany, so I’m used to living in different countries. Of course, this is a different league with different people, but I believe I can adapt quickly – which I need to do for myself and for the club.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to play in a division that’s fast-paced, intense and highly competitive, which can only benefit me. I’ve heard that the supporters here are true football fans and I can’t wait to meet them. I’m thrilled to be here.”

Kamara will hope his first senior appearance can come as Pompey welcome Sunderland to Fratton Park this Saturday at 3pm.