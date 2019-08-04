Pompey and Shrewsbury fans have been having their say on Twitter after the Blues’ opening-day disappointment at New Meadow.

Kenny Jackett’s side lost 1-0 following Ryan Giles’ 68th-minute wonder strike.

Here’s a selection of those views shared on Twitter.

@salop_sam

#Salop beating teams like #Pompey is fantastic but I do feel that we really didn’t deserve the win today...but not many teams will sell out our away end like the #Pompey have done today...good luck for the rest of the season...especially to @macgillivray93 , top keeper!!

@IanDarke

Pompey fans applaud their side at Shrewsbury. Picture: Simon Davies.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Pompey dominated but created very little at Shrewsbury. Neither keeper had much to do but Giles’ long-range hit decided it. Marquis bright on debut. Team crying out for a proper No10.

@ClinicalCrouch

Luton lost 1-0 first game of last season #Pompey

@djliamh

Disappointing start for #pompey but no need to panic. Team still needs time to gel. McCrorie, silly; but i like his desire. Let's hope this isn't a regular occurrence!

@LukeEllisPUP

There is so much quality in this squad. We will gel and good players we have will click. We will be fine. Not the best of starts but I've every confidence. Important we win next Saturday, keep positive and play up #pompey

@PompeyPedro

It’s a continuation of the same tactical approach from last season. I believe he’ll get us up but it’s an awful watch.

@_FootballLab

Strong defensive display from Shrewsbury; Williams, Ebanks-Lindell and Pierre fab.

Things to work on going forward but debut belter from Giles. Portsmouth need width and creativity from deep when ball to Marquis isn’t on.

@ShrewsLewis

Fantastic all-action key moment of the game. Secured a valuable 3 points. Pompey will be up there and once your new players settle you'll be a tough side to go against.

@DarrenBox

I understand Kenny’s style of play and don’t mind it, all about getting the ball into the final 3rd as quickly as possible and then look to make things happen. In theory it works, same system as Cook played we just get there faster. #Pompey fans are never happy

@mrandrewmoon

A frustrating afternoon for #Pompey. Dominated possession and territory without creating a huge amount, Shrewsbury then win it with a long range strike.