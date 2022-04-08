After struggling with limited senior professionals in recent months, the Pompey boss has seen players return to the fray over the recent stoppage to the season.
That means Cowley has some calls to make as his team look for the three points at Whaddon Road – here’s how we think he’ll go.
1. Gavin Bazunu
As nailed on a starter as there can be, injury permitting.
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter
Enjoy him while we can, because it looks like he'll be in the Championship next season.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett
If anyone ends the season in front of Raggett, they'll likely be player of the season.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson
Set to have the captain's armband at Whaddon Road.
Photo: JPIMedia