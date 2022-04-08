The Republic of Ireland international is pushing for inclusion after two games on the bench.

Danny Cowley has the luxury of having some selection options at Cheltenham.

After struggling with limited senior professionals in recent months, the Pompey boss has seen players return to the fray over the recent stoppage to the season.

That means Cowley has some calls to make as his team look for the three points at Whaddon Road – here’s how we think he’ll go.

1. Gavin Bazunu

As nailed on a starter as there can be, injury permitting.

2. Hayden Carter

Enjoy him while we can, because it looks like he'll be in the Championship next season.

3. Sean Raggett

If anyone ends the season in front of Raggett, they'll likely be player of the season.

4. Clark Robertson

Set to have the captain's armband at Whaddon Road.

