Pompey have made two changes for tonight’s Carabao Cup second-round tie at QPR.

Christian Burgess returns to the starting line-up, replacing Sean Raggett in central defence.

Brandon Haunstrup comes in at left-back for Lee Brown, who sustained an Achilles injury in last week’s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

Meanwhile, Anton Walkes is back on the bench after being axed against the Sky Blues, with on-loan Rangers man Ross McCrorie remaining at right-back.

Third-year scholar Leon Maloney is also among the substitutes.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Downing, Burgess, Haunstrup, Naylor, Close, Harness, Evans, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Walkes, Raggett, Cannon, Maloney, Pitman, Harrison.