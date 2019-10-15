Have your say

Gareth Evans is poised to hit the 200-game landmark for Pompey on Saturday.

Presently, Matt Taylor and Linvoy Primus are the only entries during the 21st Century.

Yet should the midfielder accomplish the milestone, he will overall become the 10th Blues player in almost 27 years to do so.

Having started Pompey’s last two League One fixtures, Evans will be seeking to retain his place at struggling AFC Wimbledon this weekend.

Should he fall to a Kenny Jackett reshuffle, the 31-year-old remains a trusted option from the bench for a potential Kingsmeadow entrance.

Regardless of the means, Evans has currently amassed 199 appearances for the Blues since his free transfer arrival in July 2015.

It’s a tally made even more remarkable considering how few have broken the 200-match figure during the modern era.

Since December 13, 1992, a mere nine Fratton Park players have reached the marker.

The most recent instance was Taylor in December 2007, as a substitute during a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

Primus, who totalled 210 Blues outings, registered his milestone in a 3-2 defeat at Bolton in December 2006.

In contrast, from March 1998-August 1999, four players made their 200th appearance for Pompey.

Guy Whittingham returned for a second Fratton Park spell, taking his tally to 226 matches, with his landmark reached against Stockport in August 1999.

Cult hero John Durnin crowned his 200th outing with a goal in a 3-1 defeat at home to Barnsley (March 1999).

Meanwhile, during the 1997-98 campaign, Robbie Pethick (Wolves) and Paul Hall (Middlesbrough) both achieved the feat in March 1998.

Incidentally, Pethick totalled 218 appearances for Pompey – one fewer than Primus.

Completing the nine to play 200 times for the club since December 1992 are three Hall of Famers.

Andy Awford reached 371 outings for the Blues, yet his 200 milestone was achieved in April 1996 at Watford.

Alan McLoughlin (361 matches) registered his feat the previous month in a 2-0 home loss to Wolves.

And completing the list is Kit Symons, the occasion arriving in April 1995, during a 2-1 home win over Watford.

Now a new entry is set to be secured – Gareth Evans.