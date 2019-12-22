TWO Portsmouth players set to stay in January as Sunderland look to conclude BIG deal - League One gossip

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

1. Marcus Maddison to Derby? Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. 17-year-old staying put Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said there is no rush in Ricky-Jade Jones development at the club. (Various) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. A bold claim by the Peterborough chairman Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said that he "would bet a grand" on Hull City signing Herbie Kane on loan in January. (Hull Live) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Bristol City star attracting interest Ipswich Town are showing an interest in signing Bristol City forward Sammie Szmodics ahead with Championship pair Huddersfield Town and Hull City also keen. (East Anglian Daily Times) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more