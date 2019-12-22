Scroll down and click through the pages.

TWO Portsmouth players set to stay in January as Sunderland look to conclude BIG deal - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner with Football League clubs eyeing deals.

Derby County have been linked with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison. (TEAMtalk)

1. Marcus Maddison to Derby?

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said there is no rush in Ricky-Jade Jones development at the club. (Various)

2. 17-year-old staying put

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has said that he "would bet a grand" on Hull City signing Herbie Kane on loan in January. (Hull Live)

3. A bold claim by the Peterborough chairman

Ipswich Town are showing an interest in signing Bristol City forward Sammie Szmodics ahead with Championship pair Huddersfield Town and Hull City also keen. (East Anglian Daily Times)

4. Bristol City star attracting interest

