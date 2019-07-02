Have your say

Pompey get their pre-season campaign under way next week.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to Dublin for a four-day training camp and will play University College Dublin (UCD) on Wednesday, July 10 (5pm kick-off).

Here’s all you need to know the Blues’ opponents and key information about the game...

So who exactly are UCD?

UCD were founded in 1895 as the Catholic University Medical School Football Club.

In 1970, the Students became a member of the League of Ireland and in 1984 were crown FAI Cup champions.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett takes his side to face UCD next week. Picture: Joe Pepler

That saw them enter the following campaign’s European Cup Winners Cup, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Everton.

Where do they play their home games?

The UCD Bowl holds a capacity of 3,000 people, half of which are seated.

It is located on the Belfield campus of the university.

The stadium hosted games during the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2017.

How do I get there from the centre of Dublin?

The travelling Fratton faithful will no doubt enjoy the party atmosphere in the Republic of Ireland’s capital city.

The UCD Bowl is around four miles from the centre of Dublin and roughly costs 15 euros in a taxi to get there.

There are also a number of buses to get to the stadium.

The number 11 leaves from Clonskeagh Road, while the 39A, 46A, 47, 145, 155 from Stillorgan Road all go near the UCD Bowl.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets can be bought from the UCD ticket office near the turnstiles on the day of the game.

They’re priced 10 euros for adults and five euros for juniors under-14.

Is there anywhere to have a drink at the ground?

The Guinness will be flowing during the afternoon and Pompey fans will likely want to keep that going at the UCD Bowl.

The stadium's clubhouse serves alcoholic beverages, while some light meals are available.



Who’s UCD’s manager?

Collie O'Neill is head coach. He took the reins in December 2014 after previously serving as assistant boss.

O’Neill has proved a hit with the Students, guiding them to the League of Ireland division one title last term.

Who are their star players?

Youngster Liam Scales is attracting plenty of attention this side of the Irish Sea.

By the time Pompey face UCD, the centre-back may not even still be at the club.

Bristol Rovers are reportedly keen on the Republic of Ireland under-21 international – after he turned down a contract with Manchester City following a trial with the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Richie O'Farrell has represented Ireland’s under-19s.

The opening of the transfer window saw UCD lose key man Conor Davis to Derry, however, while Gary O'Neill and Neil Farrugia have joined Shamrock Rovers.

How have UCD fared this season?

UCD are facing relegation from the League of Ireland premier division.

They’ve picked up just 10 points from 21 matches and are four points adrift of ninth-placed Finn Harps.