Pompey’s 10-game unbeaten run came crashing to an end in dismal fashion as they were convincingly thrashed 4-1 at Accrington.

The Blues threw away a first-half lead from Ronan Curtis’ eighth goal of the season as Ellis Harrison scored an own goal before the break.

But it was the second-half collapse which was galling for the 733 drenched travelling fans amid the crowd of 2,429, as Kenny Jackett’s men capitulated and shipped three strikes.

Pompey could have absolutely no complaints at the outcome and it could have been worse, as the home side hit the woodwork twice and created a host of chances.

The visitors made a surprising five changes from the side who drew with Peterborough.

Lee Brown missed out with an Achilles injury which may require an op while Oli Hawkins was absent after the birth of his child on Thursday.

Ryan Williams dropped to the bench with Christian Burgess suspended and Brandon Haunstup injured.

James Bolton, Sean Raggett, Anton Walkes, Ross McCrorie, Marcus Harness and Sean Raggett all came in, as the Blues went with a comletely new back four.

Out of an even opening it was the home side who built a head of steam at the Crown Ground.

Lively striker Colby Bishop couldn’t divert the ball on target from a couple of dangerous crosses, before Craig MacGillivray made a super save to deny Jordan Clark’s close-range header in the 20th minute.

But Pompey took the lead against the run of play in the 33rd minute as Curtis stooped to head Marcus Harness’ cross home from eight yards.

The response saw Accrington hit the post from Jerome Opoku’s 30-yard strike, but then Harrison headed Seamus Conneely’s corner past the helpless MacGillivray a minute before the end of the half.

Josef Bursik made a superb stop to deny Harrison making amends for his own goal in the 53rd minute, as the keeper threw himself to his right to keep out the striker’s thumping drive.

But Pompey fell behind in the 62nd minute as Jerome Opoku got away from Harness with the winger claiming he was fouled, before Charles fired the cross through MacGillivray’s legs.

Accrington then threatened to put the game to bed as Bishop headed a cross off the post with MacGillivray beaten.

But the third then arrived with 21 minutes remaining as Sam Finley’s drive was parried by MacGillivray and Bishop lashed home the loose ball.

And it got worse in the 77th minute as the ref played advantage from a McCrorie foul, Bishop advanced and angled a drive past MacGillivray.

The finale was a procession with the soaked away fans on the open terrace behind Bursik’s goal deserving so much more for their commitment on an embarrassing afternoon.