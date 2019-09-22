Sunderland boss Jack Ross confessed criticism directed at him following Sunderland’s 1-1 draw at Bolton wasn’t nice but admitted: it comes with the job.

Just like Pompey counterpart Kenny Jackett, the Black Cats manager came under fire from supporters as his side needed a stoppage-time Aiden McGeady penalty to rescue a point at Wanderers.

Chants of ‘Sacked in the morning’ were heard from the 4,000-strong travelling contingent towards Ross midway through the second half.

Meanwhile, there was a further chorus of 'you don't know what you are doing' after Chris Maguire was replaced by Charlie Wyke.

The draw sees Sunderland drop to fifth in the table, with four wins, four draws and one loss from their nine League One games to date this season.

Ross said: ‘Any criticism, give it to me. That’s my job.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross, right

‘You make decisions based on how you think players have performed at the time. We then find an equaliser, so whether that justifies it or not I don’t know.

‘It is my job to do that, it is fine, criticism, no problem. That’s football. That’s no problem.

‘I am a 43-year-old man, I have been through a lot in life to earn the right to work and deal with things, it is not a flippant remark.

‘Like any human being, criticism is not nice for any person, irrespective of what walk of life you are in.

‘Strength of character to deal with it is a different thing. It is no problem.’

Bolton travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, with pressure growing on Pompey to live up to their pre-season tag of title contenders.

However, Ross stressed the Trotters have made giant strides following recent heavy defeats against the likes of Tranmere, Ipswich, Gillingham and Rotherham.

‘It's a very different Bolton side to the one that's played earlier in the season,’ said Ross.

‘Their performance in midweek (0-0 against Oxford) and with what they produced Saturday, they're a much better team than they were earlier in the season, very obviously because they've got better players.’

Peterborough’s six-match unbeaten league run came to an abrupt end as they lost 2-0 at Doncaster Rovers.

But it wasn't the fans left criticising the Posh performance, instead it was manager Darren Ferguson who was most critical.

He said his players made Rovers look like Barcelona as Peterborough dropped out of the play-off places.

‘That was an overall poor performance,’ said Ferguson.

‘I didn’t see it coming. I was shocked. We were a million miles away from where we needed to be to win this game.

‘We couldn’t get near to Doncaster. We made them look Barcelona. There is no way you will win a game of football against anyone playing like that.’

A war of words broke out between Gillingham boss Steve Evans and Ipswich manager Paul Lambert after the Tractor Boys moved top of the table with a 1-0 win at Priestfield.

Evans claimed Lambert ‘said something (to him) that would concern someone in the street, never mind a professional football manager trying to win a game’.

In response, the former Aston Villa boss said: ‘I have seen Steve Evans’ comments and they are disgraceful and a load of lies.

‘The abuse that was coming from their bench was vile.’

Other results: Accrington 1-1 Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood 2-1 Rochdale, Lincoln City 0-6 Oxford, MK Dons 0-1 Southend, Rotherham 0-0 Shrewsbury, Tranmere 2-1 Burton.