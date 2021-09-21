But he remains determined to turn things around for the Addicks, with games against Gillingham (tonight) and Pompey (Saturday) on the horizon.

The former Southampton manager heard sections of Charlton supporters call for his exit as the south London outfit recorded their fifth League One defeat of the season at Wycombe.

The 2-1 loss at Adams Park saw Charlton drop to second from bottom in the table with just four points from their opening seven games – and that prompted some in the away end to voice their disapproval as owner Thomas Sandgaard watched on.

Having invested heavily in the summer to bring in 13 new players, including Jayden Stockley, Craig MacGilivray, Charlie Kirk, Harry Arter and Jonathan Leko, such a lowly position in the league is not something the Valley faithful would have expected.

Indeed, prior to the start of the season, Charlton were seen as one of the bookies’ favourites for promotion.

There’s a chance to rectify the situation at Gillingham tonight, before focus turns to Pompey’s visit to the Valley on Saturday.

Both will provide stern tests for Adkins’ side, particularly as both Steve Evans and Danny Cowley attempt to inject life into their own respective side’s difficult starts to the campaign.

Yet the one-time St Mary’s boss believes the honesty and hard-working nature of the squad he’s assembled with stand them in good stead.

Adkins said after the Wycomeb defeat: ‘I understand the frustration because Charlton, we need to be getting out of this division. We need to be winning every game that we go and play but we haven’t done that.

‘You could see the supporters were right behind the team but when we’ve gone behind it makes it more challenging.

‘That’s what happens, it’s human nature. How do we get around it? We’re back in again Monday.

‘We’ve got an honest, hard-working group of players and we’ve all just got to get ourselves ready for the next game.’

Since taking over at Charlton on March 18, Adkins has recorded seven wins from his 19 matches in charge, losing seven.