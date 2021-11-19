Update as rumours over Portsmouth move for transfer-listed Ipswich Town striker James Norwood resurface

The News understands the transfer-listed front man is not an attacking option currently under consideration by Danny Cowley, ahead of the January transfer window.

Norwood being surplus to requirements at Portman Road has seen talk over the possibility of a move resurface, for a player who’s attracted the Blues in the past.

A striker is a priority for Cowley in the new year, with his side failing to find a regular supply of attacking goals this term.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwood doesn’t fit the bill in the avenue the Blues boss is looking to go down in that area, however.

The reality is Pompey will likely look to the loan market for reinforcements after overspending on the existing budget, which director Eric Eisner has indicated has gone up from Kenny Jackett’s reign.

The only way that is likely to change is if the club’s owners loosen the purse strings or the Blues cash in existing assets.

Ipswich Town's James Norwood. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Norwood is out of favour at Ipswich, making just five appearances this season and starting a single game in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The 31-year-old is also facing off-the-pitch issues, with an appeal for a drink-driving conviction being heard later this month.

The former Tranmere man has also been outspoken on social media, which has not been received well by the Tractors Boys hierarchy.

Cowley is also prioritising a new central defender recruit in January, with limited options in that area after skipper Clark Robertson was sidelined.

Designed with Pompey fans in mind