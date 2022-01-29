UPDATE: Danny Cowley reveals Portsmouth's position over former Wigan Athletic, Wolves and Derby County man ahead of transfer deadline
Danny Cowley revealed he sees Michael Jacobs’ future at Pompey beyond the transfer window.
And the Blues boss believes the attacking talent will have a big part to play in his side’s play-off bid this term.
The News yesterday revealed it appears likely Jacobs will be staying put this term, despite tentative interest from Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers being keen earlier in the window.
And Cowley has now confirmed he thinks that will likely be the case for the 30-year-old, ahead of Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
When asked if he believes Jacobs will be staying, Cowley said: ’Absolutely. We anticipate he’s going to be here.
‘Michael and I have had numerous conversations throughout the window.
‘We’ve both been really open and really honest.
‘Michael has some real quality which can help this team going forward.
‘He has that moment extra, through pass or half-space cross.
‘There’s the quality of his finishing, there’s lot to like about Michael.
‘He gives us something different to the other attackers in the squad.
‘You always want to recruit towards your game idea, but sometimes it’s nice to have one or two who can do something different when the situation requires.’
Jacobs is pushing hard for a start ahead of Monday’s televised visit of Charlton Athletic to Fratton Park.
The former Wigan, Derby and Wolves man made a big impression in a 12-minute cameo at Sunderland last weekend, with his side struggling for attacking impetus until his arrival.
That has seen plenty of calls for Jacobs to be given more time on the pitch, as Pompey bid to arrest a run of one goal scored in their past four league outings.
Cowley knows there has been calls from fans to see more of the mercurial talent as a result - and he feels that sentiment is entirely justified.
Now he has to decide whether to unleash him from the start for just the second time in the league this season on Monday night.
Cowley added: ‘There’s been that clamour for Michael and rightly so, because he’s done well when he’s come on.’
