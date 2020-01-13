UPDATE: Ex-Portsmouth star to join European giants as Kenny Jackett continues to be linked with defender - League One gossip

The January transfer window is 13 days old but rumours are still circulating around League One clubs and potential deals.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of of the latest third-tier transfer gossip and rumour – with news from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has emerged as a surprise candidate for the Malaga job. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United have made two centre-halves their top priorities during this months transfer window, with Ipswich Towns Luke Woolfenden understood to be among the players they are monitoring. (The Star)

Sunderlands on-loan Reading striker Marc McNulty has emerged as a target for Swindon Town. (The Sun)

Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Sunderland are not pursuing a deal for Gary Madine. (Sunderland Echo)

Doncaster Rovers are poised to complete the signing of forward Fejiri Okenabirhie from Shrewsbury Town. (Doncaster Free Press)

GACP Sports wont be launching a takeover of Sunderland AFC - having been approached over a possible deal. (Sunderland Echo)

Billy Sharp - who Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson admitted to monitoring last week - has been linked with a transfer to Derby County to link up with ex-England captain Wayne Rooney. (The Sun)

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is reported to be eager to bring Barnsley defender Dimitri Cavare to Fratton Park to aid their promotion assault. (The News)

Kenny Jackett says no Pompey incomings or outgoings are imminent following an early flurry of business. (The News)