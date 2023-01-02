UPDATE: News on Portsmouth skipper's fitness ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Bolton Wanderers clashes

The News understands the skipper will make his focus being fit again for his side's next league action, after picking up a hip injury.

The feeling is making that call stopped the Scot being sidelined for a lengthy period, with the possibility of a muscle tear ensuing.

Pompey now face two games away from league action, as they go to Spurs in the FA Cup this weekend.

Then it’s the Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final trip to Bolton a week tomorrow, before the league visit to take on the Trotters.

Robertson is acutely aware it’s success in the third tier which is Pompey’s priority, especially in the light of their recent struggles and a run of a single League One success in 14.

So being available for the next league encounter is the 29-year-old’s absolute priority, over rushing for the mouth-watering Spurs trip and risking an injury recurrence.

Clark Robertson suffered a hip injury in last Thursday night's 2-2 draw against Ipswich.

Cowley is upbeat, however, that Robertson does not face another lengthy period in the treatment room

That, of course, would have been another setback in a season where Pompey have had to deal with a number of different injury issues.

Cowley said: ‘Clark’s got a hip injury, but hopefully it won’t be too bad. We’ll have to wait and see.

