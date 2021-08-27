The defender is unlikely to depart this month as part of the final stages of Danny Cowley’s squad shaping.

The News understands there has been loan interest in the 29-year-old, but the potential buying club can’t cover a reasonable share of his wages.

Doing a deal for the amount on offer would leave the Blues needing a replacement, with their budget not significantly increased by doing the deal.

So Downing looks set to remain at Fratton Park beyond the end of the month, where his attitude has impressed his boss since he succeeded Kenny Jackett.

The former Blackburn and Doncaster man made two starts and a sub appearance at the end of last term, and is now in the final year of his contract.

He has started behind Clark Robertson and Sean Raggett this term, with the central defensive pairing shining as part of an impregnable league start after four games.

Paul Downing

Downing has continued to show his professionalism, however, with his manager happy for him to remain and push the current first-choice duo.

Cowley is still keen for an additional player at the back, with his preference to bring in an option who can operate as a right-sided defender and right-back.

He recently missed out on Spurs defender TJ Eyoma, who instead opted for move to League One rivals Lincoln City.

Cowley is looking for up to three new faces before the 11pm transfer deadline next Tuesday.

