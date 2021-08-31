Update on Portsmouth starlet's future on deadline day amid interest in Millwall defender

The Blues boss is keen for the homegrown prospect to go out on loan to aid his development this season.

But Cowley explained a short-term exit for Mnoga will be rely on landing a right-sided defender before 11pm tonight.

Rochdale have been credited with interest in the 19-year-old, with a number of League Two sides said to be keen.

Pompey are keen on Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo, after missing out on TJ Eyoma following his move from Spurs to Lincoln.

It promises to be a day where the business has repercussions for where Mnoga plays his football this season.

Cowley said: ‘We’re just looking for the right option for Haji.

Haji Mnoga. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘I would really like him to go out for his long-term development.

‘But if I’m selfish I’ll keep him in, because he’s a boy who can right-back and right cente-half.

‘Him playing 10 to 15 games will not be enough for his development, so the plan has always been to get him out - but it depends on getting someone in.

‘We wouldn’t want to leave ourselves light.’

