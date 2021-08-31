Update on Portsmouth starlet's future on deadline day amid interest in Millwall defender
Haji Mnoga’s Pompey future is dependent on Danny Cowley landing a defender on deadline day.
The Blues boss is keen for the homegrown prospect to go out on loan to aid his development this season.
But Cowley explained a short-term exit for Mnoga will be rely on landing a right-sided defender before 11pm tonight.
Rochdale have been credited with interest in the 19-year-old, with a number of League Two sides said to be keen.
Pompey are keen on Millwall right-back Mahlon Romeo, after missing out on TJ Eyoma following his move from Spurs to Lincoln.
It promises to be a day where the business has repercussions for where Mnoga plays his football this season.
Cowley said: ‘We’re just looking for the right option for Haji.
‘I would really like him to go out for his long-term development.
‘But if I’m selfish I’ll keep him in, because he’s a boy who can right-back and right cente-half.
‘Him playing 10 to 15 games will not be enough for his development, so the plan has always been to get him out - but it depends on getting someone in.
‘We wouldn’t want to leave ourselves light.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.
You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.