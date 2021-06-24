Update on Ronan Curtis' Portsmouth future amid Championship interest from likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Reading

Ronan Curtis

And the possible departure of Michael Jacobs to Ipswich is set to harden the Blues’ resolve to keep the Republic of Ireland international at Fratton Park.

The winger has been heavily touted for a move to the Championship in recent months, following Pompey’s failure to get out of League One at the fourth attempt.

A swathe of second-tier clubs have been linked with the 25-year-old, with Blackburn and Cardiff credited with the strongest interest of late and Reading also mentioned.

But despite eyes being on the former Derry City man, there’s still to be any concrete offers put on the table for the man who still has two years to run on his existing agreement.

Undoubtedly a stagnant transfer market is a likely issue in clubs not making any firm moves for Curtis.

A tough financial climate and the European Championships are contributory factors to that, although June is traditionally a quiet month for transfer activity before things quicken when players return to training.

Curtis has never hidden his desire to test himself at a higher level, and his agent told The News last month he’s looking to push on to aid his international career.

How things unfold with Jacobs could have a significant impact on a move for a player who’s undoubtedly Pompey’s prized asset at present.

Danny Cowley has given the winger permission to discuss a move to Paul Cook’s Wigan, who have a sizeable transfer warchest after their recent takeover.

The Pompey head coach would like Curtis to stay and an exit for Jacobs would likely leave Cowley needing to strengthen rather than weaken down the left flank.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is the other option in that area among the 15 players currently contracted for next term.

Hackett-Fairchild has a year on his current agreement, but spent last term on loan at Southend who were relegated to the National League.

Pompey have so far recruited two players, with defender Clark Robertson arriving this week and young Bromley prospect Liam Vincent signing at the start of the month.

