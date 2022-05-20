UPDATE: Portsmouth boss reveals latest on Sean Raggett deal with ex-Norwich City and Lincoln City man's future to be decided

And Danny Cowley saluted the Blues player of the season’s continuing desire to be a part of his Fratton vision.

Cowley feels the club have tabled a ‘very good’ deal to ensure Raggett remains at the club he joined permanently from Norwich City two years ago.

The defender is currently away on holiday with his representatives continuing negotiations with the Pompey hierarchy.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Raggett Picture: Robin Jones

Raggett’s hope is an agreement will be reached to allow him to join pre-season when the first-team squad reconvenes on June 20.

Pompey fans will certainly echo that sentiment after an outstanding campaign from the 28-year-old.

That was recognised as he picked up the prestigious News/Sports Mail Player of the Season honour last month.

Raggett has been consistent in his assertion he wants to stay put moving forward, after first joining Pompey on loan in 2019 with a permanent stay following 12 months later.

And Cowley is adamant a presentable offer has been made to allow that to happen.

He said: ‘We’ve made a really good offer to Sean and we’d like to keep him.

‘For us, he played a pivotal role and was really consistent.

‘So of course we would love to have him here moving forward.’

Raggett’s importance to Pompey was underlined by him missing just one league game over the past campaign - through suspension at Gillingham in November,

In fact, the former non-league player missed just two games in all competitions as he clocked up 52 appearances in a season of consistently strong performances.

Cowley was impressed with his player’s desire to work on the areas of his game which he doesn’t naturally excel at that.

A willingness to do so saw Raggett move closer to fitting in with his boss’ game idea, with that desire to do so not going unnoticed.

Cowley added: ‘He played 45 out of the 46 games in the league and was excellent.

‘In terms of dealing with direct play his contribution in both boxes is outstanding

‘I think Sean worked really hard when we first came in, in terms of his defensive footwork and defending the space behind him.

‘That was also the same with his one v one defending.

‘You have to give him credit for his humility and just trying to work and add to his game.

‘We felt as the season he went on he grew in confidence in terms of his ability to start our play, build our play and progress the team quickly into the opposing team’s half.