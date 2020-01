The January transfer window is in full swing, with League One clubs eyeing crucial deals.

And we’ve got all of the latest third-tier gossip – including rumours from Sunderland, Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Ipswich Town.

Sunderlands League One rivals Blackpool continue to be linked with a January move for misfiring striker Will Grigg. (Shields Gazette)

Peterborough United are keeping tabs on Ipswich Towns Kayden Jackson. (The Sun)

Leeds United defender Conor Shaughnessy has agreed on a deal to join Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season. (LeedsLive)

Ipswich Town and Swindon Town are among a number of Football League clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Liam McAlinden. (Football Insider)

Sunderland have been linked with Sunderland with Lewie Coyle, a full-back currently on-loan at Fleetwood from Leeds United. The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Leeds may be willing to cash in this month. (Sunderland Echo)

Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne has been linked with a move to Bolton Wanderers. (Sun)

Bolton Wanderers have confirmed that defenders Jake Wright and Josh Earl have both returned to their parent clubs following the expiration of their loan deals with the League One side. (Various)

Joey Barton wants to strengthen his Fleetwood Town squad in January after Ash Hunter followed Peter Clarke in joining another club this month. (Fleetwood Weekly News)

Celtic have won the race for former Sunderland target Bruno Davidson - the 15-year-old was reportedly subject of an offer from the North East club. (Daily Record)