UPDATE: Portsmouth linked with Tranmere Rovers defender - League One gossip

Portsmouth linked with Tranmere Rovers defender - League One gossip

The January transfer window is here – and League One clubs are eyeing transfer deals.

Sunderlands League One rivals Blackpool continue to be linked with a January move for misfiring striker Will Grigg. (Shields Gazette)

Sunderlands League One rivals Blackpool continue to be linked with a January move for misfiring striker Will Grigg. (Shields Gazette)
Joey Barton wants to strengthen his Fleetwood Town squad in January after Ash Hunter followed Peter Clarke in joining another club this month. (Fleetwood Weekly News)

Joey Barton wants to strengthen his Fleetwood Town squad in January after Ash Hunter followed Peter Clarke in joining another club this month. (Fleetwood Weekly News)
Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press)

Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press)
Ipswich Town and Swindon Town are among a number of Football League clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Liam McAlinden. (Football Insider)

Ipswich Town and Swindon Town are among a number of Football League clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Liam McAlinden. (Football Insider)
