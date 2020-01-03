UPDATE: Portsmouth linked with Tranmere Rovers defender - League One gossip The January transfer window is here – and League One clubs are eyeing transfer deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web. 1. Will Grigg to Blackpool? Sunderlands League One rivals Blackpool continue to be linked with a January move for misfiring striker Will Grigg. (Shields Gazette) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Joey Barton eyeing deals Joey Barton wants to strengthen his Fleetwood Town squad in January after Ash Hunter followed Peter Clarke in joining another club this month. (Fleetwood Weekly News) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Doncaster Rovers eye loan extension Doncaster Rovers are expected to confirm extensions to the loans of Seny Dieng and Ben Sheaf in the next few days. (Doncaster Free Press) Arsenal FC via Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 4. Ipswich Town eye new player Ipswich Town and Swindon Town are among a number of Football League clubs chasing soon-to-be free agent Liam McAlinden. (Football Insider) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3