UPDATE: Portsmouth rival Sunderland for midfielder, Championship trio eye Shrewsbury star, Ipswich track non-league striker - League One rumours

The January transfer window is in full swing with League One clubs continuing their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in. 

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the third-tier, so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest League One transfer news and gossip from around the web: 

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has expressed an interest in out-of-favour Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, although admits his wages are a problem. (Various)

Blackpool look set to hold onto key striker Armand Gnanduillet after pricing Championship club Charlton Athletic out of a move. (Blackpool Gazette)

Bolton Wanderers have been linked with a loan move for Hibs defender Adam Jackson (Various) and have reportedly opened talks with Ipswich Towns Toto Nsiala. (TWTD)

Ipswich Town have shown interest in last seasons National League golden boot winner Danny Rowe after he was transfer-listed by AFC Fylde. (East Anglian Daily Times)

