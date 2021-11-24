UPDATED: How Portsmouth's play-off chances are now viewed compared to Sunderland, Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham & Co
Pompey are now breathing down the necks of those in the top six after extending their unbeaten run against Lincoln.
Eight games before last night’s 3-0 rout, Danny Cowley’s side were languishing in the bottom half of the League One table.
But following a remarkable turnaround after consecutive damming defeats to Rotherham and Ipswich, the Fratton Park outfit have cut the gap to Sunderland in sixth to just three points.
This has seen the bookies update their view of how things will pan out this season.
But how do SkyBet rate the club’s chances when compared to those flying high in the third tier?
Click through our list comprised of the latest odds to see where Cowley’s side rank.
