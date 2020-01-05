Pompey are in the FA Cup fourth round for successive years.

The Blues’ 2-1 defeat of Fleetwood Town ensured their name is in the hat for tomorrow night’s draw.

James Bolton and John Marquis were on target within six second-half minutes to send the Fratton faithful back to the south coast in jubilant spirits.

And here's how the fans reacted to the success on Twitter after the final whistle...

@tda18333

Take from today game walkes is fighting for new deal and been great even at lb or cm, harness was a threat all game! Cannon again fails at 10 no goals no assists other only works rate not good enough evans should be ahead of him, football on the floor was nice to see #Pompey

The Fratton faithful celebrate Pompey's win at Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson

@PFCjohnny

This Joey Barton rubbish about us being some kind of financial superpower in league 1 is nonsense and sour grapes. Unless things have drastically changed, the latest accounts for 2018 show #ftfc spent £5,301,915 on wages and salaries, #Pompey spent slightly less with £5,245,649

@KennyAtTheWheel

Unlucky for bass, who couldn't keep a clean sheet because of an unlucky deflection but he performed class

@wayneharrispfc

That was encouraging from #Pompey. Good to see us score from a deadball (twice).

Good debut from Seddon. Pleased with Walkes again. Playing for a contract. Curtis same. Harness energetic. Pleased for Marquis.

Question? Who's in goal Tuesday and Saturday? Bass deputising well.

@Pompey_ScoutPFC

Seddon has a peach of a left foot. Some great delivery’s today. Some people may wish to back track a few comments! Great debut. Still think 352 would be best for us. Well done tonight pompey.

@NigeC28

I wonder if Kenny will get any praise if Seddon continues to impress? Unlikely given the fact that many #Pompey fans don't have it in their nature to give credit when it's due.

@Pompey_Jake

Bolton for sure growing on me. The more games he's playing the more solid he looks.

Loving Alex Bass in goal. Really hope he keeps his place.