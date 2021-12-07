Danny Cowley’s side extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with the stalemate but will feel they missed a chance to get one over a promotion rival after Massimo Luongo was sent off for a second-half foul on Ronan Curtis.

Pompey turned the screw on the visitors as they went in search of a late winner, but they were unable to get the better of a resilient Wednesday defence and an inspired performance from keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who denied George Hirst, Ronan Curtis (twice) and Reeco Hackett over the course of the 90 minutes.