Pompey played the last 21 minutes with an extra man advantage after Massimo Luongo saw red for a foul on Ronan Curtis

'Vast improvement on Saturday... such a class act' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from draw against Sheffield Wednesday

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:35 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:44 pm

Danny Cowley’s side extended their unbeaten league run to eight games with the stalemate but will feel they missed a chance to get one over a promotion rival after Massimo Luongo was sent off for a second-half foul on Ronan Curtis.

Pompey turned the screw on the visitors as they went in search of a late winner, but they were unable to get the better of a resilient Wednesday defence and an inspired performance from keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who denied George Hirst, Ronan Curtis (twice) and Reeco Hackett over the course of the 90 minutes.

Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the Blues players’ individual performances…

1. Gavin Bazunu - 8

Such a class act. Even when not challenged remains in such control.

Photo: The News

2. Kieron Freeman - 8

Always willing to push up from back three to add more attacking impetus.

Photo: The News

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Never gave strikers a sniff, such a dominant display.

Photo: The News

4. Connor Ogilvie - 8

Gobbled up every ball in his direction and also got involved in build-up play.

Photo: The News

