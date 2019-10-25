Have your say

Andy Cannon could be the man to give Pompey more midfield thrust with a regular run of matches.

That’s the view of sports writer Will Rooney in the latest edition of The News’ Pompey Talk.

Cannon has found minutes hard to come by in League One this season, starting just three of Pompey’s 12 matches in the third tier.

It adds to what has been a largely frustrating spell for the former Rochdale man since arriving at PO4 in January.

But Rooney believes Cannon now deserves to be handed a regular run of games by Kenny Jackett.

The Blues have been crying out for more creativity from midfield following a stuttering start to the season.

Pompey have scored just 13 times in 12 league games this term – a major reason why they currently sit 16th in the table.

And Rooney feels Cannon could give the Blues an added thrust going forward as they look to become more potent in front of goal.

Although, he admitted midfielder Ben Close is a ‘key cog’ for Jackett’s men moving forward.

Rooney would like to see what a central midfield partnership of Cannon and Tom Naylor could produce for the Blues.

He said: ‘Ben Close is still a key cog in the team, let's face it.

‘There is no better ball player or someone that can keep position and things ticking over for Pompey.

‘At the minute there's just times, especially in the second half of matches, Pompey just lack that bit of thrust from the engine room.

‘They're just missing that thrust at the minute.

‘Tom Naylor and Close are just getting too deep at times.

‘There's not a lot of shape at times.

‘I'd like to see Andy Cannon start at Bristol Rovers.

‘If you're playing Cannon with Naylor, is his passing as good as Ben Close? Probably not.

‘Can he give the thrust that Pompey have been lacking? Yeah, he can do.

‘For me, Cannon has won over all the fans who doubted him - let's face it.

‘A lot of fans are saying he needs to be in the team.

‘It'll be interesting to see what Kenny Jackett does.

‘For me, personally, I'd like to see him given a go and given a spell in the side.

‘To see what he can do with a run of games under his belt.’