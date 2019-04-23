Have your say

Brett Pitman is becoming Pompey’s talisman as the race for League One automatic promotion intensifies.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

Pitman grabbed the winner as the Blues came from behind to beat Coventry on Easter Monday.

That ensured Pompey kept a top-two finish in their own hands with three games to go this term.

And it took the 31-year-old’s tally to six goals in his past eight starts since being re-invented as a number 10 for Kenny Jackett’s men.

The former Ipswich front man was axed from five of the Blues’ seven match-day squads in February.

Pompey skipper Brett Pitman. Picture by Joe Pepler.

However, a fine cameo appearance in the defeat at Charlton last month prompted Jackett to use Pitman behind a striker in the eight matches that have followed.

Pompey have had a faultless record since the forward’s remarkable re-emergence, winning every game in which he’s been employed as a number 10 since.

It has underlined his importance to the team with automatic promotion still within the Blues’ grasp with three games to play.

And Allen believes Pitman has become the talisman.

He said: ‘It goes back to the day when Brett Pitman was an unused substitute at Bury in the semi-final of the Checkatrade Trophy.

‘Who would have thought a few weeks later he would have been skippering the team to victory at Wembley?

‘Since the cameo against Charlton when he was very impressive, in what was an awful team display, he’s started every game and Pompey have won every game since.

‘He’s the talisman.

‘He’s scored six goals in that period as well.

‘The last time Pompey were promoted in League Two, the talisman was Kal Naismith without any question at all.

‘This time around it’s looking like it could be Brett Pitman.’