That’s the view of The News’ Jordan Cross, who believes the Blues’ current form – coupled with the upcoming transfer window – will determine his Fratton Park fate. Although, our Pompey correspondent stressed final judgement should be reserved until the end of the season.

The Blues head into January well short of where they hoped they would be earlier in the season.

Back on September 17, following a 2-2 draw with Plymouth, Cowley & Co were joint-top of the League One table alongside Ipswich, with 21 points from their nine games played.

But fast forward to the present day, and the Blues now find themselves 10th in the table with just a further 10 points bagged over a 12-match period.

Their record of one win in 13 league games and eight without victory has seen sections of the Fratton faithful turn on the manager.

That was the case again on Thursday, when boos were again heard from parts of Fratton Park following the 2-2 draw with Ipswich.

Next up is another home test against a struggling Charlton side on New Year’s Day – the first day of the January transfer window.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

Pompey fans will welcome the opportunity for the club to add to their current ranks next month.

But the pressure will be on Cowley to get it right, with a top-six finish still the priority this term.

Speaking on the latest episode of Pompey Talk, Cross said: ‘It’s a defining period for Danny Cowley’s Pompey tenure – both, in terms, of trying to get the doubters back on board and galvanising the club and getting them back in the right direction.

‘They’ve done so hard to get the message out, that sense of unity that happened at the start of the season, but it’s dissipated undoubtedly.

‘So in terms of winning those critics over, getting the club moving in one direction, utilising the transfer window to do that (will be very important).

‘And making the most of the squad currently at his disposal to deliver, for me what remains the ambition – a top-six place – that should be what Danny Cowley is judged on.

‘To give him a chance, I feel he needs the season to do that.

‘If he comes up short at the end of the season then that’s when you can level the criticism at him.’

Although a squad overhaul is hugely unlikely, Pompey are expected to have a busy window in terms of incoming and outgoings.

Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe are in the mix to leave, while doubts remain over some of their loan signings, including Joe Pigott.

Cowley also wants to add pace and power to his attack, along with an additional right-back option.

But Cross conceded nothing is guaranteed.

He added: ‘It’s hard, it’s not an easy window.

‘Danny pulled a few out of the hat last year. He needs to probably do the same again.

‘But whatever you think about Danny Cowley, and having had close access to him over this time, he’s the hardest-working manager I’ve seen.

