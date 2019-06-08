Any fan who’s underwhelmed by James Bolton’s arrival only has to remember the superb impact Craig MacGillivray has had at Pompey.

That’s the verdict of The News sports writer Jordan Cross, speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

James Bolton. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Bolton became the Blues’ first signing of the summer yesterday. He moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer from Shrewsbury and has signed a three-year deal.

READ MORE: New boy out to make more headlines at PO4

With the 24-year-old’s name relatively unknown to many supporters, it’s left some disappointed the first new face of the transfer window is not someone with more notability – especially with ex-Bournemouth man Marc Pugh’s name swirling around social media.

However, Cross was quick to pinpoint MacGillivray made the move to Pompey from the Shrews on a free last summer.

And despite playing fewer than 30 Football League games at the time, he went on to be an ever-present in League One last season and kept 17 clean sheets in all competitions.

Cross said: ‘The reaction to his signing, because it’s the first signing and people are talking about Mark Pugh or a heavy hitter, some people might be underwhelmed.

‘To be fair, some of the reaction has been quite reasoned.

‘James Bolton fits the identity for Kenny Jackett. He’s a young player, has a resale value and they’ve got him for three years so can improve his standing.

‘If people are going to be knocking that because it’s a name they’ve never heard of then I’d point to a former Shrewsbury player in Craig MacGillivray.

‘Not too many knew about him a year ago and there wasn’t many takers for Craig.

‘That’s a credit to Kenny Jackett because when you do unearth someone there’s not a lot of rivals for and he goes on to have the kind of season Craig MacGillivray had then you know you’re doing your job well.’

Watch the rest of Pompey Talk on the video above.