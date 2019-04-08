Have your say

Pompey may lose Jamal Lowe if they fail earn promotion this season.

That is the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who waxed lyrical about the constant improvement the winger has made at Fratton Park.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his 15th goal of the season at Wycombe. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe netted his 15th goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 3-2 victory at Wycombe Wanderers.

He’s made hurtling progress since arriving from non-league Hampton & Richmond Borough in January 2017.

Lowe currently tops the Pompey scoring charts for the season and has been key during Kenny Jackett’s side’s push for automatic promotion.

His exploits suggest he’s ready for the Championship and was linked with the likes of Leeds, West Brom and Middlesbrough in January.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Allen heaped praise on Lowe’s goal haul, especially considering he doesn’t have penalty or free-kick duties.

The 24-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2020, with the club having the option of another year.

Nevertheless, Allen worries Lowe could still depart in the summer if the Blues remain in League One.

He said: It's a hell of a haul from someone who plays on the right and doesn't take any penalties apart from the Checkatrade Trophy final.

‘He doesn't take free-kicks either. They're all open play from him and he just gets better and better and better.

‘The fear now is if Pompey fail to get promoted he may go in the summer.

‘He's a huge talent and he's improving every season.

‘He's said he's improved on that (getting into better areas) and you can tell by the goal tally this season.

‘He's been an immense player since joining and he continuously improves.’

